Financial Contrast: BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) versus Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% Perimeter Solutions -14.12% 2.94% 1.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioLargo and Perimeter Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million 5.87 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -7.97 Perimeter Solutions $388.43 million 4.80 $67.49 million ($0.23) -55.87

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Perimeter Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. Perimeter Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BioLargo has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioLargo and Perimeter Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A Perimeter Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Perimeter Solutions has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.84%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than BioLargo.

Summary

Perimeter Solutions beats BioLargo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Specialty Products segment produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide, which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, and SOLBERG brands. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

