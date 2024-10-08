Firan Technology Group (FTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 9th.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$38.79 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Firan Technology Group stock opened at C$5.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62. The stock has a market cap of C$142.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.45. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of C$3.25 and a 12 month high of C$6.48.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.