Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.20 on November 8th

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gateley Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Gateley stock opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.62. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The company has a market capitalization of £178.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Get Gateley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gateley news, insider Edward Knapp bought 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £4,998.40 ($6,541.55). In related news, insider Victoria Garrad sold 9,000 shares of Gateley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.81), for a total value of £12,420 ($16,254.42). Also, insider Edward Knapp acquired 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £4,998.40 ($6,541.55). Company insiders own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Gateley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.