Head to Head Comparison: Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) & NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Webuy Global and NuZee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webuy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.3% of Webuy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of NuZee shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of NuZee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Webuy Global and NuZee”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webuy Global $65.44 million 0.11 -$5.15 million N/A N/A NuZee $3.79 million 0.14 -$8.75 million ($9.08) -0.04

Webuy Global has higher revenue and earnings than NuZee.

Profitability

This table compares Webuy Global and NuZee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A NuZee -251.32% -1,600.52% -202.10%

Summary

Webuy Global beats NuZee on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names. NuZee, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

