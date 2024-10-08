HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $53.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 211,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

