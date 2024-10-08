Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.2 %

HUBG stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 65.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

