J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.25) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 1.0 %
J D Wetherspoon Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Ben Whitley bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £53,270 ($69,716.01). In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.67), for a total transaction of £10,057,790 ($13,162,923.70). Also, insider Ben Whitley bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 761 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £53,270 ($69,716.01). Company insiders own 31.29% of the company’s stock.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
