Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$18.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

DPM opened at C$13.86 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of C$214.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.851552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

