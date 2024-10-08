Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $353.32 million, a PE ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

