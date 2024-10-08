JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 on October 21st

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON:JSGI opened at GBX 329 ($4.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 325.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 309.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,923.53 and a beta of 0.45. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 283.74 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.30.
About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income
