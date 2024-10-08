LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
LEG Immobilien Stock Performance
Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $104.10.
LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $338.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LEG Immobilien will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
About LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.
