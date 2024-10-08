LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPL. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. LG Display has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

