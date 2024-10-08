LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives $9.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, August 12th.

LXU opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $589.52 million, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 484,535 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in LSB Industries by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

