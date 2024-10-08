Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,626.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,626.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,550.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,560.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,558.44. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 89.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.