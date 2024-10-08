Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MURA opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Mural Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MURA. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

