Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.67.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,699,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 320,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.