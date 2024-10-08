Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $11.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $797.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 51,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $413,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

