RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.70.

Get RPM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RPM International

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 52-week low of $88.84 and a 52-week high of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.92.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.