Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE ST opened at $35.77 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,782 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 2,624.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 918,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 884,381 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,969,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,350,000 after buying an additional 727,521 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

