STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STEP
STEP Energy Services Trading Up 0.3 %
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STEP Energy Services
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.