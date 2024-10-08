StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of OXBR opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
