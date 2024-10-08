StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of OXBR opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Oxbridge Re

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock worth $89,725. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.