StockNews.com Downgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Buy

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 2,029.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 39.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KBR by 454.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

