StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Haynes International Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $760.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,922.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Haynes International
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the second quarter worth $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Haynes International
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.