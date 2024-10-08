Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.52. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance
Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 73.90 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.44. The stock has a market cap of £923.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.30. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91.
About Supermarket Income REIT
