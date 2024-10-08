Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.52. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 73.90 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.44. The stock has a market cap of £923.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.30. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

