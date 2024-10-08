Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.86.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 35.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,585,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,880,000 after buying an additional 73,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 133.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $548,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

