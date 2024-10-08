The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.