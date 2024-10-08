The Detroit Legal News Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
Detroit Legal News Stock Performance
Shares of DTRL stock opened at $335.00 on Tuesday. Detroit Legal News has a twelve month low of $305.00 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.58 and a 200 day moving average of $335.90.
About Detroit Legal News
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Detroit Legal News
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Levi’s Revenue Dips, But Record Margins Might Stitch Things Up
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Top 3 Growth Stocks Poised for a Strong Q4 2024 Rally
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Super Micro’s Split: A Game-Changer or Risky Move for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Detroit Legal News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detroit Legal News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.