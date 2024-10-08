UBS Group Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $50.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JACK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.63.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $848.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,424,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

