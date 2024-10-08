Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $27.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 149.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

