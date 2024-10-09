ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADEN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADENTRA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADENTRA

ADENTRA Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ADENTRA stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.57.

In other ADENTRA news, Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $302,328.00. 10.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.