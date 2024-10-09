ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) versus Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Financial Comparison

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) and Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of ADS-TEC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of ADS-TEC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and Massimo Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADS-TEC Energy $148.37 million 4.34 -$59.61 million N/A N/A Massimo Group $135.02 million 1.12 $10.41 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Massimo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADS-TEC Energy.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ADS-TEC Energy and Massimo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADS-TEC Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADS-TEC Energy presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.46%. Given ADS-TEC Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ADS-TEC Energy is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Profitability

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and Massimo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A N/A Massimo Group 12.44% 84.23% 31.78%

Summary

ADS-TEC Energy beats Massimo Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications. The company offers ChargeBox, which contains the battery and power inverters; ChargePost, a semi-mobile ultra-high-power charger; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a standard truck trailer, that has a variety of integrated inverters, air-conditioners, an energy management unit, and security firewall, as well as a communication unit through mobile radio and DC-charging technology. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery energy system that boosts capacity for the charging process; Container-Systems, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions; rack systems; and digital services. In addition, the company is developing MyPowerplant platform for residential applications. Its products are used in private homes, public buildings, commercial enterprises, industrial and infrastructure solutions, and self-sufficient energy supply systems. ADS-TEC Energy PLC was founded in 2008 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

