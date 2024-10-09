Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $81.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Albany International traded as low as $76.36 and last traded at $76.63, with a volume of 17186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.59.
Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.
