Amedeo Air Four Plus to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON AA4 opened at GBX 51.76 ($0.68) on Wednesday. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.89. The company has a market cap of £157.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.71.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

