Amedeo Air Four Plus to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON AA4 opened at GBX 51.76 ($0.68) on Wednesday. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.89. The company has a market cap of £157.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.71.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
