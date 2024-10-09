Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 836 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 836 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.68, for a total transaction of $323,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,889.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.23, for a total value of $280,575.36.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $400.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.87. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,589,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

