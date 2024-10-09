Aritzia (ATZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect Aritzia to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of C$498.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.16 million.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Price Performance

ATZ stock opened at C$50.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$51.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATZ

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.