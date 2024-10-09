Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avangrid by 163.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

