Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

