Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

BEG opened at GBX 97.15 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.68. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95.28 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 131.50 ($1.72). The company has a market capitalization of £153.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,740.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 158 ($2.07) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Further Reading

