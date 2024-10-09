Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLIN

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.