Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLIN
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.