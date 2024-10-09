Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.29.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $180.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.17. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,452 shares of company stock worth $56,396,638. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,362,816,000 after buying an additional 83,846 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after buying an additional 983,328 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,258,000 after buying an additional 2,643,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

