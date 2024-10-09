Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price at $33.22

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

