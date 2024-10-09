Brokerages Set Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Target Price at C$2.49

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.49.
MAU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 target price on Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
