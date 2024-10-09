Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Price Target at C$5.03

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on TVE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.49. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$4.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$51,870.00. Insiders bought a total of 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $107,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

