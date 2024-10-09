Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 25th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

RA opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard bought 7,364 shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.12. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,003.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.