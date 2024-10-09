BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT
Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $118.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BWX Technologies
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.