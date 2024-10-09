Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
