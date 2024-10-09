Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.
Clover Health Investments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.13.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.