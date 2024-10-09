Critical Contrast: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) vs. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GAN alerts:

Volatility & Risk

GAN has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -18.48% -323.71% -27.66% HUYA -2.69% 0.53% 0.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GAN and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares GAN and HUYA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $126.74 million 0.63 -$34.44 million ($0.90) -1.96 HUYA $6.24 billion 0.21 -$28.81 million ($0.10) -56.60

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GAN and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 0 0 2.00 HUYA 0 1 3 0 2.75

HUYA has a consensus price target of $6.93, suggesting a potential upside of 22.50%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than GAN.

Summary

HUYA beats GAN on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

(Get Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. It offers Real Money iGaming, GAN sports retail and online sportsbook, super remote gaming server, Simulated Gaming, iSight Back Office, iBridge Framework, and development services; development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support services. In addition, the company offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. GAN Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.