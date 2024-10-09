Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Down 1.8 %
CULP opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.85.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Culp stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,038,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000. Culp makes up approximately 5.7% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned about 8.32% of Culp as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
