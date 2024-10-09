DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DBVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.72 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $69.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies makes up about 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.